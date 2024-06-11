Andy McCarthy Says David Weiss Is ‘A Joke’ For Slow-Walking Hunter Biden Case

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy said on Tuesday that special counsel David Weiss is “a joke” for allegedly taking excessive time to prosecute his case against Hunter Biden.

A jury convicted Hunter Biden on all three charges in the case brought by Weiss in September, including providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. McCarthy said on “America Reports” that Weiss delayed the case unjustifiably and that he “did nothing” for “a couple years.” (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

“I think Weiss is a joke,” McCarthy told host Sandra Smith. “A lot of history happened here before that plea deal blew up as it deserved to. Weiss had this case, Sandra, from October of 2018. Any other defendant would have been prosecuted by the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019. Weiss got the gig as Delaware U.S. attorney during the Trump years because his nomination was greenlighted by the two Biden-allied Delaware senators, and he dutifully did nothing on this case for a couple of years, which is why they kept him when Joe Biden took office and why it was very convenient for them to be able to wave around he was a Trump appointee while he continued to sit around as the statute of limitations chewed up his case.”

“They didn’t even want to do a sweetheart deal,” McCarthy added. “They tried to get rid of this case with nothing, and it was only because of the whistleblowers who came forward and the attention that that brought to this matter that they had to go to court and try at least to get something past a federal judge. But it was so absurd that it crumbled on just the basis of a few basic questions.”

A July 2023 plea deal for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion agreement for a felony gun charge fell apart under questioning by District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who expressed worries regarding an immunity provision.

The plea deal’s diversion agreement said Hunter Biden would not be criminally prosecuted for any crimes included in the statement of facts, which listed the millions of dollars he collected through foreign business dealings in China, Ukraine and Romania.

