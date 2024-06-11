Video Shows Animal Rights Activists Defacing King Charles Portrait

An animal rights activist group apparently defaced a portrait of King Charles in a London Museum on Tuesday.

In a video shared by the Animal Rising activist group, two people appear to walk up to the portrait of King Charles, which was unveiled back in May. The two people can be seen plastering the face of Gromit, a popular British cartoon character from the show “Wallace and Gromit,” alongside a speech bubble.

The speech bubble reads, “No Cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!” the video shows.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is an organization that “[exists] to inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal,” according to their website.

‼️BREAKING: No Cheese Gromit! King Charles Portrait Redecorated‼️ @RoyalFamily ‼️Find out why King Charles, Patron of the RSPCA should ask them to drop the Assured Scheme -> https://t.co/pTneW0QCWf 👈 pic.twitter.com/jYLHFuxtHB — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) June 11, 2024

“With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn’t think of a better way to draw his attention to the horrific scenes on RSPCA Assured farms!” Daniel Juniper, one of those involved in the incident said in a statement. “Even though we hope this is amusing to His Majesty, we also call on him to seriously reconsider if he wants to be associated with the awful suffering across farms being endorsed by the RSPCA.”

“Charles has made it clear he is sensitive to the suffering of animals in UK farms; now is the perfect time for him to step up and call on the RSPCA to drop the Assured Scheme and tell the truth about animal farming,” Juniper added. (RELATED: More Climate Lunatics Attempt To Destroy An Iconic Painting, This Time With Mashed Potatoes)

Animal Rising released a report Sunday, including findings from investigations into 45 farms across the United Kingdom. Through their findings, investigators claim they found “cruelty and suffering at every single one,” the group said in a press release.

“The scenes include dead and dying baby chickens, dead pigs left in farm walkways, and salmon being eaten alive by sea lice,” the statement reads. “The report details an alleged 280 legal breaches and 94 breaches of [Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA)] regulations, with Animal Rising calling on the RSPCA to drop the scheme.”

Animal Rising notes the posters used in the alleged vandalism “were affixed using water sprayed onto the bag of them, and are easily removable without causing damage to the painting.”