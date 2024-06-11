Biden Cuts Off His Own Supporters So Anti-Israel Protesters Can Shout Over Him

President Joe Biden cut off his own supporters Tuesday when they attempted to shout down anti-Israel protesters who interrupted his remarks on gun violence.

About two minutes into his remarks at Everytown’s Gun Sense University, a group of hecklers began loudly condemning Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza. As supporters spoke up to defend the president, Biden urged his fans to stop and expressed sympathy with the protestors.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Biden said as supporters began to chant “four more years.”

“Folks. It’s okay. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point,” Biden said as chants continued sporadically. “Come on now.”

“Thank you for all you have done for gun violence survivors,” an attendee then yelled before the president’s speech continued.

During his remarks, the president never addressed his son Hunter’s conviction on three felony gun charges just a few hours earlier. Special counsel David Weiss brought the charges against Hunter Biden in Sept. 2023, alleging that Hunter Biden knowingly possessed a Colt Cobra revolver while he was addicted to drugs and made false statements on the purchase form in Oct. 2018. The trial for the case began in Delaware on June 3, and the defense rested its case on Monday. Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend and brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, as well as Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden all testified at the trial.

First lady Jill Biden traveled around 3,600 miles between France and Delaware to attend the proceedings, the Daily Mail reported, with the flights costing an estimated $345,400, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation told the outlet.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is expected to reimburse those expenses, a White House official told the Mail.

Despite all the flying to attend her step-son’s trial, the first lady missed the verdict, showing up late to the courthouse, according to NBC News.