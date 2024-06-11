Famous Comedian Bill Burr Says ‘He F*cking Hates Liberals,’ Jokes About Biden’s ‘Dementia’ At University Set

Comedian Bill Burr reportedly slammed Liberals and took jabs at President Joe Biden during a comedy show at UC Berkeley’s campus on June 8.

Burr took the stage at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and blasted Liberals by saying, “I fucking hate Liberals!” before clarifying that he specifically took issue with white Liberals. He noted that he took issue with their hypocrisy more than their political stances, according to the San Francisco Gate. He used the example of people putting a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their windows but failing to do the work to curb white supremacy.

“That’s like if I told you my great-grandmother in Germany had a ‘Knock it off, Nazis’ sign,” Burr said. He went on to launch a full-on attack on Biden by joking about him having dementia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Delray (@deandelray)

Burr continued to throw verbal daggers at white Liberals, and the crowd responded with roaring support.

“If you run into a white person who says they’re an empath, run the other way,” he cautioned the crowd, according to the San Francisco Gate.

He went on to say they “like making other peoples’ suffering about (themselves).”

Burr called out the crowd for laughing when he jabbed at Biden by suggesting he suffers from dementia and was once again applauded for his swipe at the President.

“Jesus, you guys are so supportive,” he said to the crowd.

The famous comedian was embraced for maintaining a teasing tone, rather than lashing out at any particular group with harshly targeted criticism. (RELATED: Rob Schneider Yanked Off Stage Mid-Set For Being Too Crass)

He went on to antagonize an audience member who heckled him and seemed to handle the matter with ease and effortless wisecracks.

With lightning speed, Burr roasted the man for his diminished hairline and physique, before he said, “You are one of the people I see that makes me not believe in a loving god.”