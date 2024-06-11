Famous Country Singer Files For Divorce After 7 Month-Long Marriage

Famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce following a seven-month-long marriage to singer Firerose, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Cyrus reportedly filed for divorce back on May 22, citing “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. The 62-year-old married the 36-year-old singer Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, back in Oct. 2023.

Cyrus is apparently seeking an annulment against Firerose for fraud, reportedly saying in the filing he wouldn’t have married her “had he known” about the alleged fraud, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The two met on the set of “Hannah Montana,” where Cyrus starred alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus, TMZ noted. Cyrus and Firerose got engaged in Aug. 2022 and married a year later. (RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus Marries After One-Year Engagement).

The singers released numerous songs together since their relationship began, the outlet noted.

Neither singer has spoken about the divorce on social media as of Tuesday night. Firerose posted back in April, celebrating the couple’s six-month wedding anniversary.

“6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!” she wrote.

Cyrus has been married twice before, most notably to Tish Cyrus, the AP reported. Billy Ray and Tish share five children, including singers Miley and Noah Cyrus.

Miley’s relationship with her father appears to be strained following his divorce from Tish. In her Grammy acceptance speech back in February, she notably left her father out of the list of people she thanked, the AP reported.

“I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone,” the “Flowers” singer said while accepting her award, the AP noted.