Police Seek Assistance In Locating Fiance Of ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood

The Bryson City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 39-year-old Gary Wayt, fiance of “Teen Mom” star, Amber Portwood.

Police issued a statement Tuesday on their Facebook page, seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wayt. Portwood filed a missing person report Monday when she was unable to locate Wayt and became increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being, according to TMZ. The couple had embarked on a new journey together just before the concerning news made the headlines. Wayt reportedly proposed to Portwood just weeks before his sudden disappearance, and the two were excitedly planning their future together, according to TMZ.

The incident report noted that Portwood last saw Wayt Sunday evening, at their hotel. She noted that he was not a resident of the area, and was visiting from Indianapolis, according to TMZ.

Police described Wayt as being, “6’01, 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC. Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate,” according to the statement issued to the department’s Facebook page.

Portwood had just introduced Wayt on the reality television show, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” during an episode that aired on MTV just 72 hours before she made her way to the police station to report him missing, according to TMZ.

The pair first met in 2023 after matching on a dating app. (RELATED: Lost Child Mistakes Mariska Hargitay For Real Cop And Seeks Help During Filming Of ‘Law And Order: SVU’: REPORT)

Police encourage anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts to call 828-488-2196.

The investigation into his disappearance continues, but no further information has been provided at this time.