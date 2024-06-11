CBS White House Reporter Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden ‘Is Not The Favorite Son’

CBS White House Correspondent Major Garrett said Hunter Biden is “not the favorite son” during the network’s coverage of Hunter’s guilty verdict in his Delaware gun case Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a tragedy for the Biden family, precipitated in large measure by the death of Beau Biden, for eight years the attorney general of Delaware,” Garrett began, identifying the inception point of the Biden family’s grand tragedy as the 2015 cancer death of Biden’s eldest son.

“Not the favorite son, but the more prominent of the two sons, Hunter Biden’s problems began to spiral — that is a word that is used in addiction therapy with some frequency — after Beau’s death,” Garrett continued. (RELATED: The Convicted Son (An Ode To Hunter Biden))

“He simply could not grapple with it. He made a ton of terrible decisions involving many members of the Biden family who had to find their way into and out of this trial. That family drama played out in a courtroom in ways we have never seen before. It doesn’t make it any less painful for the nation or for the family. But the verdict is now real and the consequences will apply,” Garret concluded.

A Delaware jury convicted Hunter Biden on three counts of felony gun charges after three hours of deliberating Tuesday, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reported.

The convictions stemmed from charges brought by special counsel David Weiss, who alleged Hunter lied about his drug use on a federal form during a 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver, the DCNF reported.

President Biden claims he will not pardon Hunter and that he will “respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

President Biden claims he will not pardon Hunter and that he will "respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

Hunter’s charges carry up to 25 years in prison, according to ABC.