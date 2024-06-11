NBC’s Chuck Todd on Tuesday stated it is “a fact” that President Joe Biden’s decision to run for president was a sacrifice of his family for the benefit of the United States.

A jury convicted Biden’s son Hunter on Tuesday on all three charges in his federal gun trial in the case brought by special counsel David Weiss in September, such as providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. Todd on MSNBC suggested the trial and conviction would not have happened if Biden were not the president and characterized Biden’s decision to run as a selfless act that put his family in a difficult position. (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

WATCH:

Chuck Todd Claims It’s ‘Fact’ That Biden ‘Chose To Put The Country Before His Family’ By Running For President pic.twitter.com/KeBd2zEvJD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2024

“He chose to run for president. And he chose to put the country before his family,” Todd said. “Many people may not like hearing the way I just framed that statement, but that’s a fact. When you choose to run for president, you do this. If he allows personal feelings and all that to get in the way, then he’s sort of compromising, I would argue, the pact he made with American voters by deciding to run for president, which is you’re putting the country, you’re putting the rule of law, no matter what. No matter what else is at stake here.”

“I’m sure it’s personally very, very difficult. I empathize with him as a parent in ways. I don’t think you ever get over watching a child die before you. My grandfather, unfortunately, had to experience that with my father. He never got over it,” Todd added. “He lived six years longer than my father did … My father was a fully grown adult, it didn’t matter. He never got over it. So I don’t think you ever get over the trauma of losing a child. And so I get the entire personal aspect of this. But he chose to run for president so he really has no choice but to set his personal feelings aside here.”

Former Trump attorney Tim Parlatore asserted on Tuesday that Biden is not likely to commute Hunter’s sentence.

“The sentencing guidelines range is going to recommend 0-6 months in jail,” Parlatore said. “So chances are Hunter’s going to get probation … I think that the president is going to be very hard pressed to commute that sentence if he gets probation because if he commutes it, then he also takes away his right to appeal.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday that Hunter could face “much more serious” charges, such as a criminal referral by the House of Representatives for perjury combined with the pending tax case.

“His counsel has got to refocus on that tax case, they are going into that case now with a convicted felon,” Turley said. “Now, these are very different types of claims, but there is a third front developing. Congress just referred, what I consider to be a very strong case, for a perjury investigation of Hunter Biden after his testimony before Congress.”

