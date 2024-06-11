Cleveland Browns Just Gave Themselves Some Terrible Juju For The New Season After Outright Prick Move Against Grandma

And this is why the Cleveland Browns are the Cleveland Browns.

David Njoku, a tight end for the Cleveland Browns, hosted a charity softball game recently, and man, did things get absolutely brutal for a grandma in attendance. As a matter of fact, she was actually playing in the game, and though that sounds pretty cool … Browns running back John Kelly Jr. straight-up ruined that moment.

Ross Smith, a social media personality, has over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, while having another 3.1 million followers on Instagram. Well, the majority of his videos have his grandmother included, and she’s usually involved in a social experiment or prank. Hell, granny even gets pranked herself sometimes.

Held Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, both Ross and granny were invited to participate in Njoku’s charity softball game.

Ross handled the majority of the work, especially when it came to play on the field, but granny did her thing at the plate. She made contact with the ball multiple times, and one in particular, she popped right back to the mound.

On that hit, Ross was helping his grandma run to first base, escorting her along the way. At first was Kelly Jr., having the ball in his glove, and if you think he’s about to do some messed up ish, you would be right. (RELATED: New York Giants’s Darren Waller Announces Retirement At 31)

Right before grandma got to first base, and we’re talking literally right before, Kelly Jr. stepped on the plate to get her out! And to make it worse, he celebrated with his Browns teammates like they just won the Super Bowl! (Explains why they’ve never won a Super Bowl)

Poor Granny, makes some solid contact and heads to first base—only for #Browns RB John Kelly Jr. to tag the bag just before she made it on. No mercy. Had to celebrate with David Njoku after too😂

I get the joke, I get this was supposed to be funny, but how are we gonna do granny like that though?!