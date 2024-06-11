Establishment Leaders Dig Heels In Against Overwhelming Right-Wing Victories In Europe

Political leaders in the European Union have reportedly shown a reluctance to join “far-right” political parties in a governing coalition following gains by the right in the European Parliament elections.

The European political “center is holding,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a premature victory speech Monday at the European Parliament, a video filmed by Brussels Signal shows. Von der Leyen hinted at the return of her grand coalition, which includes the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D) and the liberal Renew party.

Von der Leyen’s coalition has a forecasted majority of 407 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), according to the European Parliament. To be reelected as Commission President, von der Leyen requires a majority of 361 MEPs in a parliament of 705 members, Politico reported.

Updated seat projection for the new Parliament based on available provisional or final national results published after voting finished in all member states as of 01.07 CET on 10 June. The group composition is based on structure of outgoing Parliament. https://t.co/FxYGUAeHfo pic.twitter.com/x6psQhNWBh — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) June 9, 2024

The president has previously cooperated with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, reportedly a potential ally in a future coalition. Von der Leyen worked closely with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni July 2023 on brokering a deal with Tunisia to reduce the flow of migration into Europe, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘We’re Ready For It’: Conservatives Set To Secure Wins In Europe After Massive EU Elections)

President von der Leyen “does not need to go and seek the support of the MEPs from the Brothers of Italy or even that of Giorgia Meloni in the Council,” former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Italian newspaper La Stampa. Juncker suggested to the outlet that the coalition’s 46-seat lead was sufficient to return a majority. “The majority should not be extended to the parties of the extreme right,” he told the outlet, a translation reads.

Thanasis Bakolas, secretary general of the EPP, told Euronews that no official agreement will be sought with the ECR. “Giorgia Meloni’s MEPs may want to vote for us. And I think that would be great. But I don’t see any institutional or more formalised (deal) beyond that,” he reportedly said.

Despite her apparent U-turn against the ECR, von der Leyen will need external votes in order to secure her second term as Commission President, sources told the Brussels Signal. At least 10 percent of von der Leyen’s grand coalition MEPs are predicted to vote against her reelection, according to party officials, Politico reported.

Von der Leyen may receive support from the Greens, but it is unlikely given substantial policy disagreements and the EPP’s closer policy agreements with the ECR, sources told the Brussels Signal.

With Georgia Meloni still kingmaker of the next European Parliament, Marine Le Pen has solicited her support for the formation of a supergroup encompassing the ECR and Identity & Democracy groupings, as well as Hungarian Fidesz MEPs, the Brussels Signal reported. Le Pen’s domestic success in France may influence the creation of this group.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally recently won a landslide 31.5 percent of the French vote in the European elections, convincing Macron to call a snap election, the Daily Caller reported.