Evan Rodrigues Makes Panthers Franchise History En Route To Leading Florida To 2-0 Stanley Cup Lead Over Oilers

LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS!

At one point during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, my Florida Panthers needed a goal against the Edmonton Oilers, and somebody you wouldn’t expect stepped up to the plate … or should we say stepped on the ice?

Heading into the third period, the Panthers and Oilers were all even at 1-1 following defense Niko Mikkola tying things up in the second for the South Florida boys. (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

That’s when center Evan Rodrigues decided to shift into hero mode for Florida. Around three minutes into the frame, Rodrigues put one in the net past Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner. But he didn’t stop there.

After Oilers center Leon Draisaiti was knocked with a penalty for roughing Cats center Aleksander Barkov, South Beach’s hockey team was issued a power play, which set things up perfectly for Rodrigues who ended up scoring his second goal of the contest. Overall, it was his third in the Stanley Cup Final, and one that sent the Panthers to victory … and made history for himself and the organization.

With the goals, Rodrigues is now the first (and only) player in franchise history to rack up multiple scores in the Stanley Cup Final.

Extending his team’s lead to 3-1 in the 3rd period of tonight’s Game 2 tilt against the Oilers (after putting them up 2-1 earlier in the frame), Evan Rodrigues is the 1st player in @FlaPanthers franchise history (1993-94 to present) to collect 2 goals in a #StanleyCup Final game pic.twitter.com/miqKo5ilSb — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 11, 2024

Two more wins until South Florida can claim another championship! WE WANT THE CUP!