Fishermen Strike Gold With $10,000 Rainbow Trout At Big Bear Lake

Two men got lucky fishing Saturday after reeling in fish worth thousands from the Big Bear Lake in California, ABC 7 reported.

In a thrilling turn of events at Big Bear Lake’s annual Fishin’ for $50K Trout Derby, two fishermen struck gold — or rather, fish worth gold — this past Saturday. Each angler managed to reel in one of the five specially stocked rainbow trout, each tagged and valued at a whopping $10,000, according to ABC 7.

What a catch! Fishermen reel in rainbow trout worth $10,000 at Big Bear Lake https://t.co/EAMSfz7MJb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 11, 2024

Rodolfo Vizcarra from Hemet was one of the fortunate fishermen. Despite the modest size of his catch, the trout measured over 15 inches long and weighed just over 1.6 pounds, proving size isn’t everything in this high-stakes fishing contest, ABC 7 reported. Vizcarra was astonished and delighted at the unexpected windfall. (RELATED: REPORT: Fisherman Uses Massive Magnet To Reel In WWII Weapon, Over 200 Scooters)

“I’m pretty excited, it really surprised me. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said, ABC 7 stated. “The fish are so small so I assumed $10,000 could be worth more … a bigger fish.”

The second lucky fisherman chose to keep his identity hidden, but his catch was notably larger, tipping the scales at over 2.5 pounds, according to ABC 7. The event, which aims to draw fishing enthusiasts from all over, did not disappoint, with the prized catches not only offering excitement but also a handsome reward.