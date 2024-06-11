Four American Teachers Stabbed In Public Park Abroad, Police Say

Four U.S. citizens working as university tutors in China were stabbed Monday in a public park, police said, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) reported.

Police have arrested a 55-year-old suspect in connection with the broad daylight attack on four Iowa Cornell College instructors in China’s northern Jilin province that the college called a “serious incident,” a college statement revealed, according to the BBC.

The suspect, reportedly identified by the surname Cui, got into a conflict with one of the Americans before stabbing the victim, according to police. The suspect then allegedly attacked and injured three other U.S. citizens and a Chinese tourist who tried to protect them, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Stabbing Attack At Kindergarten In China Leaves Six Dead)

Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China https://t.co/BTvnsUvKPg — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 11, 2024

The Chinese foreign ministry said that none of the victims are in critical condition, according to the BBC.

Cornell College said in the statement that the four victims were in China “as part of a partnership” with a local university and that the group was accompanied by a university representative when they visited the park, the outlet reported.

Iowa State Representative Adam Zabner reportedly said the group of tutors were visiting a local temple when a knife-wielding man attacked them, according to the outlet. His brother, who was one of the four Americans allegedly attacked, sustained a knife wound in the arm and has been recuperating at a hospital, the BBC reported.

“My family is incredibly grateful that David survived this attack,” Zabner told the outlet.

“We’d like to see David home in Iowa as soon as possible,” he reportedly continued. “We’re deeply thankful to the state department and Iowa’s federal delegation and understand that they are working hard to make that happen.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that the injured received immediate treatment at the hospital, adding that the alleged attack “was an isolated incident and the investigation continues,” according to the outlet.

“China is widely considered one of the safest countries in the world and China will continue to take relevant measures to ensure that foreigners are safe in the country,” Jian reportedly continued. “We believe this will not damage relations with other countries.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds posted on X that she was in contact with the US State Department regarding the “horrifying attack” and that she urged people to “pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home.”