US

Four Injured In Atlanta Office Shooting, Cops Say

Peachtree_Center

Wikimedia Commons/Public/JJonahJackalope, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

Four people have been reportedly injured in an office shooting in downtown Atlanta Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department tweeted in a press release.

The police department said that their officers were on the scene investigating and called on the public to “avoid the area,” a press release read. (RELATED: Security Footage Appears To Show Restaurant Shootout Over Dollar Bill)

“At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” the law enforcement agency wrote.

The department observed that the investigation was still in its early stages and that information “could change.”

“AFRD [Atlanta Fire Rescue Department] are on the scene rendering aid alongside APD. Avoid the area,” Democratic Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens tweeted.

The mayor informed the public that the building, the Peachtree Center Food Court, where the shooting happened was “on lockdown.”

The Peachtree Center building is host to over 50 restaurants and retail shops, as well as three hotels with over 4,000 rooms, according to the city downtown’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.