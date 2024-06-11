Four Injured In Atlanta Office Shooting, Cops Say

Four people have been reportedly injured in an office shooting in downtown Atlanta Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department tweeted in a press release.

The police department said that their officers were on the scene investigating and called on the public to “avoid the area,” a press release read. (RELATED: Security Footage Appears To Show Restaurant Shootout Over Dollar Bill)

The Atlanta Police Department can confirm that officers are investigating multiple people shot at 235 Peachtree St NW. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iaIlZyt75t — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

“At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” the law enforcement agency wrote.

At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

The department observed that the investigation was still in its early stages and that information “could change.”

Please keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as new information comes to light. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

“AFRD [Atlanta Fire Rescue Department] are on the scene rendering aid alongside APD. Avoid the area,” Democratic Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens tweeted.

Four people shot. One is the alleged original shooter and he was shot. All involved are still alive. AFRD are on the scene rendering aid alongside APD. Avoid the area. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 11, 2024

The mayor informed the public that the building, the Peachtree Center Food Court, where the shooting happened was “on lockdown.”

Four people shot at Peachtree Center Food Court. Building is now on lockdown. I am at the public safety HQ with chief. More information to come. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 11, 2024

The Peachtree Center building is host to over 50 restaurants and retail shops, as well as three hotels with over 4,000 rooms, according to the city downtown’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.