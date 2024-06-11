Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday confronted former Speaker of the House and Fox News board member Paul Ryan about network viewer’s disliking him for his views on former President Donald Trump.

Ryan in May told Yahoo Finance that he will not vote for Trump and will write in another Republican instead, attacking the former president’s “character.” Cavuto on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” told Ryan many viewers don’t like him and asked if Fox and News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch had raised the issue with him. (RELATED: Paul Ryan Thinks Young Kids Being Given Porn In School Libraries Is Somehow A Fake Issue)

WATCH:

‘A Lot Of Them Intrinsically Dislike You’: Fox News Host Confronts Paul Ryan About Viewers Detesting Him pic.twitter.com/liXU9bGpn6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2024

“A lot of our viewers knew you were coming on. And a lot of them intrinsically dislike you for some reason,” Cavuto said. “They think you’re pulling the strings here at Fox. You’re part of this anti-Trump, never Trumper movement. They even equate me with you. They say that … we’re kindred spirits. And obviously Donald Trump is saying that you should be fired by Rupert Murdoch. When you hear all of that, what do you say?”

“I’ve been in politics a long time. I have really thick skin,” Ryan said, with Cavuto cutting him off and joking he is too “fit” to have thick skin.

“I don’t think about that. I literally don’t think about it,” Ryan said.

“Does he ever raise it with you, like ‘hey, you’re not popular?'” Cavuto asked, with the host specifying he was referring to Murdoch and Ryan saying he does not.

“It’s just the unspoken issue?” Cavuto asked, with Ryan answering affirmatively and informing him nobody raises the issue with him.

“Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox,” Trump posted on Truth Social in May. “Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He was the WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT Speaker of the House in its History. Fox will sink to the absolute bottom of the pack if Paul Ryan has anything to do with it!”

