Crime So Bad At Beach, Police In Hawaii Tell People To Bring Valuables Into Water

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) warned beachgoers Saturday to take their valuables into the ocean rather than leave them on the beach, amid reports of rising crime.

“For those enjoying the beach, don’t leave valuables unattended on the sand. Instead, use a waterproof bag that you can take into the water with you,” the HPD warned in a holiday message on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram ahead of the King Kamehameha I Day.

The HPD said over 160 thefts occurred in the popular beachfront neighborhood of Waikiki in April, Hawaii News Now (HNN) reported Sunday. The HPD announced the figures at a Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting in April.

The recommendation in the HPD's warnings were not welcomed by all locals.

“How about arresting, prosecuting and locking up criminals?” a commenter replied to the HPD via Instagram.

“Is this a joke?” asked another.

“‘Safest City in the World’ [tears of joy emojis]” commented another. The commenter appeared to be referring to a Hawaii Tourism Agency press release from May 29 that states that Honolulu was “recognized by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection as the ‘Safest City to Travel to in the World’ in 2024.”

A Waikiki beachgoer told the HNN that the recommendation was “obnoxious”; another called it “crazy,” according to the outlet.

Other beachgoers appear to see the point of the recommendation.

“It is a real problem. It’s been getting worse. There’s more and more every week, especially with summer out of school,” one reportedly told HNN, referring to cases of theft on beaches.

“I don’t think it’s over the top. If you’re out for the day and taking all your cash and phones, you do have to be careful,” another added.

