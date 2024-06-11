Sports

Head Coach Says Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Come In For Mandatory Camp As Slew Of Superstars Are No-Shows

New York Jets OTA Offseason Workouts

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Micah Allen Contributor
New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh told reporters that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was absent for the beginning of the team’s mandatory minicamp that began Tuesday.

Saleh said that Rodgers’ absence is due to an “event that was very important to him,” noting that Rodgers had communicated this to him during the team’s Organized Team Activities that took place last week. It is important to note that the Jets had the opportunity to excuse this absence, allowing Rodgers to avoid potential fines, but chose not to.

This comes amidst several other absences from star players at their teams’ mandatory minicamps, most of which are seeking new contracts. Notably, the Jets are also missing recently acquired defensive end Haason Reddick whom they acquired from the Eagles, as reported by Connor Hughes of SNY. It has been widely reported that Reddick was seeking a new deal prior to the trade and the sides have yet to come to an agreement.

Another major absence from minicamp is Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who has not been present for any team activities this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Higgins is seeking a long-term contract and is currently restricted to negotiations with the Bengals by the franchise tag. He has not yet signed the franchise tag, making him exempt from fines for skipping camp, Rapoport reported. Adam Schefter reported in late April that no negotiations had taken place between Higgins and the Bengals in more than a year. (REPORT: Star Receivers Skip Mandatory Camp In Search Of New Contracts)

It is worth noting that Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was not present for voluntary workouts, is present at minicamp as he also seeks a new contract, sources told Rapoport.

Receiver Amari Cooper is not present at Cleveland, according to Rapoport. He will be subject to fines as he is in the last year of his contract, Rapoport added. It has been widely reported that he is in pursuit of a new contract with the Browns.