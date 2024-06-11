CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday that polling suggests Americans believe Hunter Biden’s treatment in the legal system is justified or may not be tough enough.

Biden’s federal gun trial began last week in Delaware and the president’s son confronts three gun charges brought by special counsel David Weiss in September, including providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs, with the jury currently deliberating about their verdict. Enten on “CNN News Central” said most of the American public feels fine about Biden being on trial and that they do not find him favorable. (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

WATCH:

CNN Data Guru Says Americans Think Hunter Biden Facing ‘Fair’ Treatment, Maybe Not ‘Harsh Enough’ pic.twitter.com/DK0onMiKpQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2024

“I think there’s this real thing. Would Hunter Biden even be on trial if he wasn’t the president’s son? There are a lot of folks who are on Hunter Biden’s side or on Joe Biden’s side who say they wouldn’t even be brought. That’s not necessarily the case. According to the public,” Enten said. “Legal system’s treatment of Hunter Biden, now this was after the criminal indictments of him but before this most recent trial, look at this. 66% of Americans say that the legal system’s treatment of Hunter Biden has been fair.”

“In fact, according to the polling, if anything, they think it’s been not harsh enough on him,” the data reported continued. “Just 27% of Americans think that the legal system has been unfair. So the fact is, most Americans have no problem with Hunter Biden being on trial. His favorability ratings are quite low, and … when you look at the polling, why the White House I think is genuinely worried [is] because he’s definitely, in their minds. potentially a liability for him.”

Hunter Biden also faces nine federal tax charges, such as tax evasion and tax fraud for tax years 2016 through 2019. His attorneys appealed the case, but Judge Mark Scarsi rejected it, with the trial scheduled to commence on June 20.

An April AP/NORC survey found that only 31% of respondents were “extremely” or “very confident” that former President Donald Trump was being treated fairly by the prosecution in his Manhattan trial, where a jury found him guilty in May.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.