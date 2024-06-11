Jelly Roll Takes An Emotional Trip To His Old Jail Cell In New Documentary

Jelly Roll reportedly visited the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility in Nashville while filming his documentary, “Rebel Country,” and broke down in tears as he reflected on being incarcerated.

The famous country singer has openly discussed his run-ins with the law, and has spoken out about his time behind bars after facing numerous convictions, including drug charges. He dove in to an emotional journey during the making of this project, as he recalled what his life was like before soaring to fame, according to People.

“Holy shit,” he reportedly said as he walked into the facility.

“At the age of 14 I started making a series of decisions that led to what I call the revolving door of the judicial system,” he said in the documentary, the outlet reported “So I would say from 14 to 24, I spent eight, eight and a half of those incarcerated. Come home for six months and go back to jail for a year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelly Roll (@jellyroll615)

He sat down on his bunk bed, and said, “I never thought I’d lay down here [again],” as the cameras rolled. according to People.

“Rebel Country” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, June 10, and reportedly follows the star’s journey to fame, and how the trajectory of his life affected his career. He stars in the film with country stars that have shaped the music industry in their own way, including, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, and Sam Williams.

Tears rolled down the star’s face as he walked into his old jail cell and the memories of his time in jail came flooding back, People reported. “This is the house,” he reportedly said in the film.

“It’s crazy man. When I started to get my head on straight and started dreaming, I quit looking out these windows and seeing barbed wire. I started seeing success,” he said, according to People.

The famous country singer reportedly spoke of his childhood in Antioch, one of Nashville’s neighborhoods. (RELATED: Jelly Roll Reveals Why His International Fans May Have To Wait To See Him Perform Live)

“For many years I looked back at my childhood and the only emotion I thought of was anger,” he recalled, the outlet reported. “I’d be angry at the situation. The establishment. The lack of resources. Not just for us — everybody.”