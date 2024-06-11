Jonathan Turley Says It’s ‘Overwhelmingly Clear’ Hunter Biden Should Plead Guilty In Tax Case

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said that Hunter Biden should enter a guilty plea in his upcoming tax case following his conviction on gun charges.

Biden was convicted on three felony counts in connection with the 2018 purchase of a .38-caliber revolver Tuesday after jurors deliberated for slightly over three hours. Turley said that the son of President Joe Biden would be entering the court as “a convicted felon” after he criticized special counsel David Weiss over his handling of an abortive plea deal with Hunter Biden. (RELATED: ‘Much More Serious’: Jonathan Turley Says Hunter Biden’s Conviction Is Only Beginning Of Legal Woes)

“He wanted to throw the case,” Turley told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “The plea agreement was really something to behold because the judge asked one question and it just disassembled in open court because it was ridiculous, and the prosecutor admitted he had never seen anything like it, but what is really still unanswered for David Weiss, is that he allowed very serious federal crimes to expire under the statute of limitations, even though he had an agreement that would extend the statute of limitations.”

The deal collapsed during a July 26 hearing when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika of the District of Delaware questioned the plea deal offered to the president’s son, following weeks of outrage over the generous terms, including a pre-trial diversion for a felony gun charge and a sweeping immunity provision.

“So the jury is still out on David Weiss, it may have come in on Hunter Biden,” Turley continued. “So now Hunter Biden goes to California as a convicted felon and some of us said he should have pled guilty before this trial, now it is overwhelmingly clear that he needs to plead guilty before that California trial.”

Earlier Tuesday, Turley said that the gun convictions could be the least of Hunter Biden’s legal woes, saying that he was not only facing a tax case in California, but potential charges of lying to Congress.

“There is a third front developing,” Turley said. “Congress just referred what I consider to be a very strong case for a perjury investigation of Hunter Biden after his testimony before Congress.”

“Now the expectation is that Garland is going to basically scuttle that referral, but the problem is that the house seems to have Hunter Biden dead for rights… on those perjury claims,” Turley continued. “It is hard to see how what he said before Congress was true. It is a much more serious offense. It is currently sitting on the desk of Merrick Garland.”

Weiss secured the indictment of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 in December.

