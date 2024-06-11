Entertainment

Kevin Spacey Cries On Camera, Admits To Facing Bankruptcy

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Kevin Spacey broke down in tears on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” June 11, admitting he has no money, nowhere to live and is facing bankruptcy.

The disgraced actor revealed his home is in foreclosure and admitted he is “many millions” in debt after facing mounting legal bills as he fought off sexual assault charges. The two-time Academy Award winner buried his head and cried when he was asked about his current financial situation. Morgan asked Spacey where he resided, and that triggered a wave of emotion.

“Well, it’s funny you asked that question because this week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on,” Spacey said. “My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all of my things in storage.”

Spacey was visibly emotional as he continued sharing his dire situation.

“So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards,” the actor said.

Morgan paused briefly before pressing on with more questions about Spacey’s finances.

“Are you facing bankruptcy?” he asked the star.

Spacey attempted to collect himself before addressing the question.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court on July 14, 2022 in London, England. The Hollywood actor faces four counts of sexual assault against three men and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“There have been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today,” he told Morgan.

When asked how much money he currently has, Spacey replied, “None.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Actor Kevin Spacey is surrounded by members of the media and fans as he leaves the US District Courthouse on October 06, 2022 in New York City. Spacey’s trial began today with jury selection after allegations of alleged sexual misconduct surfaced in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

“What are you going to do?” Morgan asked.

“Get back on the horse. Get back on the horse,” Spacey replied, as he gestured with his hands. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Hits Back Against New Allegations In Upcoming Docuseries)

Spacey is attempting to revive his career after being acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in the UK in 2023. He has maintained his innocence amid allegations of assault with a minor and inappropriate sexual conduct. His projects, including “House of Cards,” were dropped amid the allegations and subsequent trials.