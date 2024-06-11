Kevin Spacey Cries On Camera, Admits To Facing Bankruptcy

Kevin Spacey broke down in tears on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” June 11, admitting he has no money, nowhere to live and is facing bankruptcy.

The disgraced actor revealed his home is in foreclosure and admitted he is “many millions” in debt after facing mounting legal bills as he fought off sexual assault charges. The two-time Academy Award winner buried his head and cried when he was asked about his current financial situation. Morgan asked Spacey where he resided, and that triggered a wave of emotion.

“Well, it’s funny you asked that question because this week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on,” Spacey said. “My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all of my things in storage.”

Spacey was visibly emotional as he continued sharing his dire situation.

“So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards,” the actor said.

Morgan paused briefly before pressing on with more questions about Spacey’s finances.

“Are you facing bankruptcy?” he asked the star.

Spacey attempted to collect himself before addressing the question.

“There have been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today,” he told Morgan.

When asked how much money he currently has, Spacey replied, “None.”

“What are you going to do?” Morgan asked.

“Get back on the horse. Get back on the horse,” Spacey replied, as he gestured with his hands. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Hits Back Against New Allegations In Upcoming Docuseries)

Spacey is attempting to revive his career after being acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in the UK in 2023. He has maintained his innocence amid allegations of assault with a minor and inappropriate sexual conduct. His projects, including “House of Cards,” were dropped amid the allegations and subsequent trials.