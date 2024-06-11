Suspect Shooting Indiscriminately At Civilians On Busy NYC Streets Fatally Shot By Cops, Video Shows

Officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) fatally shot a suspect who indiscriminately fired several shots at civilians on busy Brooklyn streets, a video released Monday shows.

The officers were drawn to East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard as signals from ShotSpotter at about 5:53 p.m. Mar. 18 and 9-1-1 calls of a shooter about two minutes later alerted them, the video explained. The suspect, identified as Nathan Scott, 20, was seen “running and discharging a firearm at civilians in the vicinity of that location,” according to the video. Surveillance footage in the video appeared to show him making shooting gestures at an intersection and pointing a gun while running along a sidewalk.

Officers John Ramos, Marco Monte, Anthony Caravana, and Christopher Lyons—all belonging to the Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Community Response Team—located Scott around East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue. Scott was still running about and firing indiscriminately, and one civilian had been hit, according to the video.

Scott could be seen running past the police vehicle, which then came to a stop. The officers opened fire on Scott, who collapsed onto the sidewalk and twitched under the police fusillade, the video showed. (RELATED: Suspect With Gun In Store Shot Dead By Police, Federal Agents)

Officer Ramos fired nine shots at Scott, while Officer Monte fired six and Officer Caravana four, the video revealed. Struck by police gunfire, Scott fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Medical Center. The police shooting occurred at about 6:01 p.m., the video indicated.

Scott had fired no fewer than five shots from his gun, the NYPD said in the video, citing ballistic evidence.

Officers reportedly recovered Scott’s gun at the scene.

The NYPD‘s Force Investigation Division and the prosecutor handling the case would keep on investigating the incident, NYPD Assistant Commissioner Carlos Nieves said in the video.