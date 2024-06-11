Olympic Legend Frank Carroll Dies At 85

A high-profile figure in the realm of figure skating and Hall of Fame coach Frank Carroll passed away Sunday at 85 years old.

U.S. Figure Skating issued a statement on social media that confirmed Carroll’s death. (RELATED: NBA Legend Chet Walker Dead At 84)

“U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of coaching legend Frank Carroll,” they tweeted. “A member of the World and U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, Frank was instrumental in the careers of numerous Olympic and World champions and many future Hall of Famers.”

A native of Massachusetts, Carroll coached numerous grade-A Olympians, including the likes of Gracie Gold, Evan Lysacek, Michelle Kwan and Timothy Goebel. Passing away Sunday in Palm Springs, California, he died following a battle with cancer, according to USA Today

Prior to his retirement in 2018, Carroll was a coach for almost 60 years. In 1996, he was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, and then in 2002, was placed in the Professional Skaters Association Hall of Fame. In 2006, he saw his induction into the International Skating Institute Hall of Fame.

Carroll coached a total of 10 world champions, and in the same year, had both men’s and ladies’ senior world champions — he’s only one of three coaches to ever accomplish that feat.