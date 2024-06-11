Sports

Olympic Legend Frank Carroll Dies At 85

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Gracie Gold talks with coach Frank Carroll prior to her performance in the Championship Ladies Short Program during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

A high-profile figure in the realm of figure skating and Hall of Fame coach Frank Carroll passed away Sunday at 85 years old.

U.S. Figure Skating issued a statement on social media that confirmed Carroll’s death. (RELATED: NBA Legend Chet Walker Dead At 84)

“U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of coaching legend Frank Carroll,” they tweeted. “A member of the World and U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, Frank was instrumental in the careers of numerous Olympic and World champions and many future Hall of Famers.”

A native of Massachusetts, Carroll coached numerous grade-A Olympians, including the likes of Gracie Gold, Evan Lysacek, Michelle Kwan and Timothy Goebel. Passing away Sunday in Palm Springs, California, he died following a battle with cancer, according to USA Today.

Prior to his retirement in 2018, Carroll was a coach for almost 60 years. In 1996, he was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, and then in 2002, was placed in the Professional Skaters Association Hall of Fame. In 2006, he saw his induction into the International Skating Institute Hall of Fame.

Carroll coached a total of 10 world champions, and in the same year, had both men’s and ladies’ senior world champions  — he’s only one of three coaches to ever accomplish that feat.