Police Arrest Man On Voyeurism Charges At Taylor Swift Concert: REPORT

Police reportedly arrested a man Sunday for allegedly exposing himself at Taylor Swift’s concert in Scotland.

The famous singer took the stage for her sold-out show at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh but was met with a surprise while she was performing, according to TMZ. A 64-year-old male who was in attendance among the crowd allegedly committed a perverted crime. Scotland Police Superintendent David Happs reported that the police sprang into action and the man was arrested and charged with voyeurism during Swift’s concert, according to TMZ.

It was not immediately clear if Swift was the man’s allegedly intended target, or if she actually experienced the moment in which he allegedly inappropriately exposed himself while on-site at the stadium, according to TMZ.

Happs withheld additional details surrounding the alleged incident but did confirm that the male was later released from police custody.

He will now have to appear before an Edinburgh judge and will face court in the future, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Donald Trump Praises Taylor Swift In New Book, But Adds A Caveat)

The famous singer’s tour stop in Scotland made the headlines in the days prior to this alleged incident when Swift took safety matters into her own hands by pausing her concert to ensure a distressed fan received assistance, as she directed first responders to the fan on the microphone while on stage. She refused to continue singing her set until the matter appeared to be resolved.