REPORT: Pope Repeats ‘F*ggotry’ Remark After Initially Apologizing For It

Pope Francis has reportedly repeated a slur against homosexual people weeks after coming under scrutiny for using the term.

On May 20, Italian media reported that the pope had allegedly used the word “frociaggine,” a derogatory term that roughly translates as “faggotry,” during a closed-door meeting with bishops. He allegedly used the term again on Tuesday during another meeting, according to a Reuters report on the story, which was originally covered by ANSA. (RELATED: Pope Francis Accused Of Making Sexist Remark Just Days After Apologizing For ‘F*ggotry’ Comment)

The pontiff is reported to have said “There is an air of faggotness in the Vatican” while arguing that gay men should be barred from entering the seminary.

After Pope Francis’ initial use of the term, unnamed bishops suggested that, as an Argentinian, he might not have understood that the word was offensive. A Vatican spokesman confirmed that he made the comments and issued an apology.

“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,” the spokesman said, according to The Associated Press.

About one week after he used the slur, the pope came under fire for allegedly making a sexist remark about women during another meeting. “I know that there are parishes where gossip often takes place. Chattering doesn’t help. Chattering is something for women,” he allegedly said while responding to critics.