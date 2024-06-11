ROOKE: The Left Is Mad Justices’ Wives Aren’t Living In Their Handmaid’s Tale Fantasy

The left has this idea that all conservative women are weak or meek and their husbands wholly “control” them, but Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas and Martha-Ann Alito crush these fantasies by proving to be neither.

It’s not just that the left believes The Handmaid’s Tale, a fictional story about male authoritarianism over women, is real; they are praying that it is because the wives of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have minds of their own, and they want it to end.

Progressive hit pieces are nothing new for political conservatives. The Thomas family has been a favorite target for the leftist media regime to attack based on Ginni’s conservative political leanings. They want to destroy her in hopes that Justice Thomas would recuse himself from cases that involve anything related to former President Donald Trump or his supporters, including cases on the unconstitutional attacks against Jan. 6 prisoners.

Ginni and Thomas are an enigma to them, often leaving the elite media scratching their heads as to why the Supreme Court justice won’t back down. In their world, they can’t fathom a conservative marriage based on mutual respect or the possibility that the wives in these marriages would be allowed to have independent thought, political leanings or autonomy. (ROOKE: Time For Republicans To Start Disenfranchising Voters To ‘Save Democracy’)

Their only view of marriage comes through the lens of feminism, which teaches that all conservative men keep their women controlled through emotional or physical abuse, while liberal men are betas in need of a strong girl-boss type woman to survive.

In this vein, likely because the attacks on the Thomas marriage aren’t bearing fruit, elite media have turned their eyes to the Alitos.

Martha-Ann, without the permission of her husband (gasp!), flew the American flag upside down after a spat with a progressive neighbor that went back for months, but because this also coincided with the Jan. 6 riot and Trump leaving office, they want to project her as a far-right activist. Martha-Ann is also responsible for flying the “Appeal to Heaven” flag outside the couple’s New Jersey beach home. The Washington Post, The New York Times and other members of the leftist media regime want Alito to denounce his wife’s actions and step down from important constitutional cases making their way to the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: Justice Alito just denied Senator Durbin and Whitehouse’s demand that he recuse himself from the Trump J6 case over the upside down flag his wife flew outside their house because of a dispute with their neighbor pic.twitter.com/9TeR190SaT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2024

Liberal journalist Lauren Windsor recently sought out Justice Alito’s wife, Martha-Ann, after it was revealed that Martha-Ann was the culprit for the flag “scandal.” Windsor, an executive producer for web show The Undercurrent, secretly recorded Martha-Ann, once and for all exposing the fact that she is *checks notes* a conservative.

In the recording, Martha-Ann doesn’t seem to be the least bit bothered by the attacks. She promises revenge on her family’s enemies. She tells a fascinating story about her battle with Robin Givhan of The Washington Post, where Givhan attacked conservative justices’ families’ outfit choices and won a Pulitzer Prize, but in the end, all it took was one well-timed phone call to make it all stop. (ROOKE: The Left’s Insane Hatred Of America Peaked Right Before Memorial Day)

Her lines, “Don’t worry about it, baby” and “Don’t get angry. Get even,” are so iconic that the left could only dream of having someone like her fighting for their progressive causes.

But what she told Windsor about her resolve to win in the end will resonate with patriotic Americans who love their heritage and understand that family legacy plays a significant role in how you respond to vitriolic rage from the left.

Windsor: “They’re persecuting you, and you’re like a convenient stand-in for anybody who’s religious.”

Martha-Ann: “Look at me. Look at me. I’m German, from Germany. My heritage is German. You come after me. I’m gonna give it back to you. And there will be a way – it doesn’t have to be now – but there will be a way they will know. Don’t worry about it … Psalm 27 is my Psalm. Mine. Psalm 27, ‘the Lord is my God and my rock. Of whom shall I be afraid?’ Nobody.”

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Martha-Ann Alito Unfurled “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.” pic.twitter.com/okNsW7SPlu — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

The recording doesn’t even come close to making Martha-Ann look deranged. Instead, she will become an icon for powerful conservative women. She doesn’t cower and accept defeat. She patiently awaits the perfect time to defend herself and her family.

The left wants their narrative that all conservative men control their women with an iron fist to be true. The fact that these justices honor their wives and allow them the freedom to be independent, confident women is a shock to their system. As if they really want to say: “Why aren’t you slapping your wife across the face and telling her to make you a sandwich already?!”

The hypocrisy is that if the progressive justices’ spouses were flying pride flags and demonizing conservative Christian values, the members of the press currently writing hit pieces against these women would be championing these spouses with flowery prose of praise about their compassion and bravery.

Ginni and Martha-Ann promote the same ideas the founding fathers did while writing the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence. But to the left, these acts of patriotism and Christian ideals are sin that deserves a fate worse than death.