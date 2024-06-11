Feds Arrest Russian Nationals With Suspected ISIS Ties In Major Sting Operation

Federal law enforcement authorities apprehended a group of Russian nationals with suspected terrorist ties in a nationwide operation spanning several major U.S. cities.

Six Russian nationals believed to have ties to ISIS were arrested over the last week in a coordinated sting operation that spanned New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the New York Post first reported. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested the Russians, who originally hail from Tajikistan, after they were alerted by the FBI. (RELATED: Evidence Is Mounting That Biden’s Executive Order Isn’t Stopping Illegal Immigrants From Flooding Over Border)

A source familiar with the operation confirmed the reporting to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities,” read a joint statement from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces.”

“The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the statement continued. “As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.”

A wiretap on one of the now-apprehended Russians revealed he had discussed bombs, according to the NYP. That individual was previously released by federal immigration authorities at the southern border and given a future court before it was revealed he had potential ISIS ties.

News of the major bust follows an ongoing southern border crisis, which has seen millions of illegal immigrants enter the country during President Joe Biden’s tenure. Consequently, the number of suspected terrorists illegally entering the U.S. has spiked, with a more than 2,500% increase since the previous administration.

News broke in April that Mohammad Kharwin, a 48-year-old Afghan, had entered country unlawfully in 2023 and lived in the country for roughly a year before being apprehended for his suspected ties to Hezbo-e-Islami, otherwise known as HIG, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

In its press release, the DHS noted that the U.S. continues to be in a “heightened” threat environment and urged the public to report any suspicious activity.

