Rapper Sexyy Red Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into Airport Brawl

Rapper Sexyy Red was arrested at a New Jersey airport Saturday after allegedly taking part in a brawl.

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, allegedly got mixed up in a brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to TMZ. In a video obtained by the outlet, the 26-year-old rapper appears to get into a fight near an airport gate.

In the video, a group of people appear to be fighting in front of the gate’s doors as staff close the door to the gate. The rapper appears to be holding a pole, shoving it toward the group before another person apparently grabs onto the pole and pushes the rapper before she falls to the ground. Red then apparently gets up and walks out of the camera’s frame as the group continues to battle it out.

Later in the video, she appears to be waving a group of people away as a few people crowd in front of her, seemingly creating a barrier between her and the group. A man then appears to drag her toward the gate’s doors, blocking her from leaving.

The fighting appears to resume as one man appears to throw a punch at another, and Sexyy Red can be seen walking back out, swinging her arm before being dragged back. The rapper can later be seen crawling through the people blocking the door and running off.

While in the video, it appears Sexyy Red did not make contact with anyone. Red was arrested for disorderly conduct, and numerous other arrests were made following the brawl, TMZ reported, citing the Port Authority. (RELATED: ‘They Support Him In The Hood’: Rapper Sexxy Red Says Black People ‘Love Trump’).

A few people ended up in the hospital with minor injuries, the outlet reported. The cause of the alleged scuffle remains unclear, TMZ noted.

Following her arrest, the St. Louis rapper posted “Good morning, I just got out,” in a video on her Instagram story, according to Atlanta Black Star.

In a separate post on her Instagram story, she reportedly said, “To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone!!” the outlet added.