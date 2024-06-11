Tiger Woods Is Getting Ready For The U.S. Open By Having His Son Charlie Work As His Swing Consultant

This will definitely be one of the coolest stories to come out of the U.S. Open.

Charlie Woods, the son of the legendary Tiger Woods, will be serving as his father’s swing consultant during the 2024 U.S. Open — appointed by his dad, himself.

Talking to the media Tuesday, Tiger spoke about how Charlie has “seen me hit more golf balls than anyone” and has trust that he’s going to give him the support he’s going to need. (RELATED: Jon Rahm Withdraws From US Open After Suffering Foot Infection)

The duo have already been getting prepared for the major tournament at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, with things kicking off Thursday. Both were working together during a practice round Monday that Tiger played with Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Charlie has been given a Player Support credential that permits trainers/medical support, interpreters and instructors to assist a golfer during a tourney.