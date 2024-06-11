Tucker Carlson Tears Into House Republicans For ‘Rewarding’ FBI

Tucker Carlson tore into House Republicans Monday for “rewarding” the FBI during an interview with attorney Tristan Leavitt.

Leavitt, president of Empower Oversight, told Carlson that he testified alongside FBI whistleblowers Steve Friend, Marcus Allen and Garret O’Boyle in 2023 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government regarding the FBI’s suspension and revocation of security clearances related to Jan. 6, 2021. Leavitt said FBI documents were uncovered showing “extremely intrusive questions” asked about topics like support for former President Donald Trump and Covid-19 vaccine status, prompting Carlson to unleash on GOP lawmakers for “rewarding” the FBI.

“What’s so baffling is that Republicans hold the majority in the House. There’s a Republican speaker,” Carlson said. “We now know you’ve proven with these documents that supporting a Republican for president is enough to get your security clearance revoked. So, the FBI is, by definition, a political secret police organization. And that’s antithetical to freedom.”

“And yet the Republicans in the Congress, even though this is all very obvious, just refunded the FBI and allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to build them a new headquarters. They’re rewarding the FBI,” Carlson said. “So, at what point do Republicans say, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to pay for a secret police organization dedicated to destroying us.’”

New whistleblower documents show the FBI is every bit the politicized secret police force you feared it was. pic.twitter.com/hFEUvjrNSL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 11, 2024

Seventy House Republicans voted with Democrats in November 2023 to fund a new FBI headquarters located in the Democratically-run state of Maryland.

Leavitt told Carlson that he believes the uncovered documents “are going to be the tipping point” for Congress to “overhaul the FBI and the personnel that are in it at the moment.” He said that “political considerations” were “there in black and white” when it came to security clearance determinations. (RELATED: ‘A Total Meltdown’: Lunden Roberts Claims Phones ‘Crashed,’ Almost ‘Everything’ With Hunter ‘Gone’ After Pregnancy News)

“It just becomes clear every day that January 6 was, well, a hoax, on one level. But the response to it was one of the most corrupt things that’s ever happened in our lifetimes in this country. I mean, that’s the conclusion I’m coming to,” Carlson said.

Allen, one of the FBI whistleblowers, had his security clearance reinstated May 31 after Empower Oversight issued legal threats against the FBI. The former FBI employee’s security clearance was suspended in 2022 after he questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony about law enforcement presence at the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, for which he was accused of being disloyal to the country.