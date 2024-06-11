Tourists Evacuated As Palace Of Versailles Goes Up In Flames

Tourists were evacuated from the historic Palace of Versailles in France due to the outbreak of a fire Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A fire alarm was pulled in one of the buildings that alerted the staff, who called emergency services, the Daily Mail reported, citing French media. (RELATED: At Least 27 Dead After Major Fire At Indian Amusement Park)

Firefighters were rushed to the scene of the historic 17th century palace, the Daily Mail reported.

“Smoke was reported at the Palace today. The incident was quickly brought under control and the public was evacuated for safety reasons. The Palace and gardens are open,” the Twitter account for the Palace of Versailles wrote.

“There is no more smoke, no more flames and there is no damage to the collection,” a palace spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

A spokesperson told Reuters that the fire broke out on the roof of the palace where renovation work was being done.

The palace was built from a pre-existing hunting lodge in the 17th century during the reign of King Louis XIV and used as the main royal residence until the French Revolution ended the monarchy in 1789. The palace was a silent witness to other momentous events in history as it was the site where the German Empire was proclaimed on Jan. 18, 1871, according to the palace’s website. The Treaty of Versailles in 1919 that formally ended World War I was signed in the palace’s Hall of Mirrors, the website noted.

This is not the first time that a fire broke out in a historic site in France. A much more serious fire occurred in April of 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral due to a lit cigarette or faulty electrical wiring. While the fire did a lot of damage to the edifice of the Cathedral, the most important artifacts like the Crown of Thorns were saved from the flames.