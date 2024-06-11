‘A War To The Knife’: Steve Bannon Tells Tucker He’s ‘Not Afraid’ Of Going To Prison

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday he’s “not afraid” of going to prison.

Bannon was ordered to report to prison by July 1 after Judge Carl J. Nichols granted prosecutors’ motion requiring the “War Room” host to serve the four-month sentence he received in Oct. 2022. Bannon told Carlson he does not fear going to prison.

“From the Justice Department to the FBI, to the Wall Street crowd, you can see this everywhere in our society, the attacks on the family,” Bannon said. “And they play for keeps. And I’m so glad that the Alex Joneses and the Tucker Carlsons, and particularly since you had the opportunity to leave Fox, uh, ourselves, and so many others now understand that this is a war to the knife, right?”

“We have to win this,” he continued. “If we don’t win this, our country’s going to devolve into some kind of neo-Marxist totalitarian regime of which is pretty far down the road right now. That’s why I don’t fear going to prison, right? I know it’s gonna take my voice off. The war is still gonna on and I keep saying it’s next man up.”

“I’m not afraid of going to prison.” Steve Bannon has been ordered to prison. Him and @TuckerCarlson respond: pic.twitter.com/mt7IPuamOZ — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) June 11, 2024



“You can’t lean on Trump, you can’t lean on Tucker, you can’t lean on Bannon, you can’t lean on Alex Jones. This is a populist revolt. You have to step up and do it yourself,” Bannon said. “You have to dive in more. You have to do more media showing. You know, become a force multiplier. I’m pretty, uh, happy with where the show is right now, what the audience is gonna do with the team that we’ve got, but it’s clear that they’re playing smash mouth. And I just think we have to wake up and the, and the, and the Jim Banks of the world, and the Jim Jordans, and the Speaker Johnsons – you have to understand, we’re in a political war and an information war. And you gotta start fighting like you’re in a war.” (RELATED: ‘Come On, Just Relax’: Donald Trump Says ‘Locking Up’ Hillary Clinton Would ‘Have Been A Terrible Thing’)

The House of Representatives held Bannon in contempt after a 229-202 vote in Oct. 2021 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee. A federal jury convicted Bannon of two contempt charges in July 2022.