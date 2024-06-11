Wisconsin Female Teachers Allegedly Tried To Set Up Foursome With Student

Two female Wisconsin teachers resigned after allegedly attempting to arrange a foursome with student, New York Post reported Tuesday.

Two business education teachers from Janesville Craig High School in Wisconsin, Alexsia Saldaris and Jennifer Larson, have resigned following an investigation into inappropriate behavior with a student during a school trip, according to The New York Post. The teachers allegedly tried seducing a male student and offered him a foursome. The Janesville School District confirmed that the school board accepted their resignations April 22.

The district’s investigation, uncovered through an open records request by “15 Investigates,” detailed a series of incidents that occurred during a class trip from April 7-9. Both Saldaris and Larson allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with a student, referred to as “Student A,” via Snapchat, WMTV 15 reported. Messages allegedly included invitations to cuddle and “have fun,” and Saldaris even shared suggestive photos of herself in lingerie with the student.

Additionally, the investigation reported that Saldaris provided the student with keys to a district van, allowing the student to drive it in the parking lot. This incident allegedly included a moment where Saldaris and the student shared what was described as a “half kiss” while she was changing shoes in the van. (RELATED: High School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Recruiting Students Into Prostitution)

Larson reported the unauthorized driving incident to a school official, Dr. Bjorn, WMTV 15 stated. The following day, Saldaris reportedly texted the student to end their relationship, to which the student agreed. Subsequently, another teacher reported overhearing a group of students who were likely viewing the inappropriate photos sent by Saldaris.

Upon confrontation by school officials, Saldaris admitted to the Snapchat interactions and sending the photos, while Larson acknowledged engaging in flirtatious behavior with implications of alcohol use. Both teachers were placed on paid administrative leave April 12, shortly before their resignations.

The Janesville School District has completed its internal investigation, and the case has now been forwarded to the Janesville Police Department, according to WMTV 15.