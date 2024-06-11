Xander Schauffele Talked Smack To Michael Jordan On The Golf Course, And Learned The Hard Way That’s A Big No-No

Michael Jordan truly is the G.O.A.T.

Professional golfer Xander Schauffele, who won the 2024 PGA Championship and cashed me out in the process with a moneyline bet, was having practice recently alongside fellow golfer Cole Knost to get prepared for the Memorial Tournament. And they happened to be mic’d up, which gave us fans some beautiful content.

Schauffele was questioned by Knost on whether or not he’s ever played against NBA legend Michael Jordan in golf, to which Schauffele responded that he has. This then led to Knost pointing out that Jordan is “really hard to shit talk” to. (RELATED: Dan Hurley Is Getting Some Absolute King Treatment For His Loyalty To UConn … Free Wings For Life)

“I did my best version of it — and then he beat me,” said Schauffele. “Straight up. Embarrassing.”

“What?!” asked a shocked Knost.

“In the last three holes, yeah,” Schauffele said. “I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking shit to him and he got all quiet [and] focused. And then he birdied 15-16, no strokes. Beat me straight up. And I was like, ‘All right.'”

WATCH:

Holy hell, what a great story. And Cole and Xander are right, it’s weird as hell how “he came through when he needed to.”

The dude clearly still has a working clutch gene. 61 years old and this man is coming from behind to beat professional golfers like it’s a combination of The Masters and NBA Finals.

Man … it’s gotta feel pretty damn good to be Michael Jordan.