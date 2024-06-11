Beloved Influencer Ben Potter Dies Suddenly In ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Beloved internet personality, Ben Potter, known as “Comicstorian,” died June 8 at the age of 40 as the result of an “unfortunate accident.”

Potter’s death was confirmed by his wife, Nathalie, in a lengthy post shared on social media Monday. Potter amassed over three million subscribers on YouTube and was known for his dramatic audio summaries of Comic books, and his regular discussions of Marvel and DC Universe characters. “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” Nathalie wrote to Twitter. “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

Nathalie touched on the personal loss she is currently facing.

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones,” she said.

“He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it,” Nathalie wrote to social media.

She expressed the depths of her sorrow and her desire to mourn this incredible loss in her own way.

“He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family,” she said.

“I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that,” Nathalie wrote to Twitter.

Potter’s widow went on to express the relevance of maintaining her late husband’s online presence, and the relationship he shared with his fans.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this,” she wrote to X.

Nathalie vowed to maintain the work that Potter was so passionate about.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive,” she wrote.

She ended her post with a touching, personal note, as she signed off.

“We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now,” she wrote.

The official cause of Potter’s death was not released. The nature of the accident he was involved in was not disclosed.