Alexander Brothers Face New Rape Allegations From Nearly 30 More Women

The legal battle facing the Alexander brothers, prominent real estate heirs, has intensified as about 30 more individuals have come forward with allegations, New York Post reported Wednesday.

The initial suits, which accused Alon and Oren Alexander of rape, have opened the floodgates to a wave of additional claims, according to New York Post. Attorney Evan Torgan, representing the plaintiffs, said he has spoken with approximately 15 people who alleged they were raped by one or both brothers in various locations, including New York City and South Beach.

The lawsuits describe disturbing instances where the plaintiffs were allegedly subjected to violent sexual assaults that occurred under coercive circumstances, the outlet reported. Kate Whiteman, one of the accusers, claimed in her lawsuit that in 2012 she was abducted by the brothers and taken to a lavish party in the Hamptons where she was sexually assaulted in a large bedroom owned by Ivan Wilzig, a banking heir and recording artist known for his flamboyant style.

Another plaintiff, Rebecca Mandel, alleged that in 2010, after meeting the twins at a club in the Meatpacking District, she was drugged and raped by them in their apartment, New York Post reported. The accusations have led to significant repercussions for the brothers’ professional lives as well. Following the surge of allegations, one of the brothers stepped down from his position at the company he co-founded.

“I am proud of what we are doing here,” Torgan said in a statement to New York Post. “And proud of all the people who have come forward with their story — especially Kate Whiteman and Rebecca Mandel who did it with great bravery.” (RELATED: Famed Psychiatrist Sued For Alleged Rape, Trafficking)

The brothers’ attorney, Jim Ferraro, has denied the accusations, characterizing the lawsuits as motivated by financial gain.

“We are confident this matter will be resolved in [their] favor given an extensive collection of powerful evidence including, phone records, text messages, emails and other documents whose content clearly debunks these claims,” he said in an earlier statement to the New York Post.