AOC Finally Found An Anti-Israel Rally That’s Too Antisemitic For Her

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally witnessed an anti-Israel rally she deemed antisemitic enough to warrant her response on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez previously praised “peaceful” anti-Israel demonstrators causing chaos at college campuses in April. However, the Squad Democrat took to social media Tuesday afternoon to condemn protests outside The Nova Music Festival Exhibition in Lower Manhattan.

“The callousness, dehumanization, and targeting of Jews on display at last night’s protest outside the Nova Festival exhibit was atrocious antisemitism – plain and simple,” AOC wrote on X. “Antisemitism has no place in our city nor any broader movement that centers human dignity and liberation.”

The Nova Music Festival Exhibition commemorates the victims of the Islamic terror attacks waged against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. On Monday night, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters wreaked havoc outside the exhibit, the New York Post reported. During the “citywide day of rage for Gaza,” demonstrators reportedly lit flares, chanted antisemitic slogans and displayed a flag associated with the terror group Hezbollah. (RELATED: University Expands Restrictions For Commencement To Ward Off Anti-Israel Protests: REPORT)

Several social media users criticized AOC’s selective response regarding widespread anti-Israel protests that have ravaged the United States.

“The protesters are part of the same extremist organizations (e.g., WOL Palestine) that you supported,” journalist Andy Ngo wrote, linking to a Daily Mail article exposing the New York representative’s ties to pro-Palestine organizations.

“Your horrifying anti Israel rhetoric FUELS this hate,” the pro-Jewish organization Stop Antisemitism replied.

“Thought this was being tweeted from the AOC parody account for a second,” Oil London commented. “You are hardly one to talk about antisemitism!”

AOC lashed out at pro-Palestine protesters who appeared to be chasing her and her fiancé, Riley Roberts, through a movie theater lobby, video footage captured in March shows. The Democratic congresswoman shouted at the two activists for “lying” and said they were “not helping” anyone in Gaza.