‘He’s Not Paying Rent’: Bear Squats In Crawl Space Under Family’s Home For Over A Week

A homeowner in California has discovered a bear squatting in a crawl space under his house for over a week, ABC7 reported Tuesday.

Jaimey Tate, the home’s owner, told ABC7 that the bear set up shop under the house after forcing his way into a crawl space.

“I feel like I’ve heard him a couple of times. We definitely have heard him going through the trash and then last night, he got into the trash and was dragging it under the house and you could definitely hear him in that bedroom,” Tate told ABC7. (RELATED: Video Shows Large Bear Trying To Squeeze Through Doggie Door To Break Into House)

Since the bear hasn’t threatened or hurt anybody, Tate says he’s not angry with the beast, but he wants the animal to find another home because he and his wife are expecting a child soon, ABC7 reported.

“It’s a little weird… about to have a baby and knowing that there’s a bear under the bedroom where you’re going to be putting the child. But he, I mean, other than trash, it’s basically just a nuisance. He’s never messed with anybody,” Tate said.

Kay Thurman, a neighbor who lives around the corner from Tate, told ABC7 the bear, who locals call Samson, has been in the neighborhood for years.

“He’s a pet. He comes around, he sleeps in the front yard, goes in the back. He’ll get in my trash if I have any chicken bones, he’ll get them… a lot of these people might be afraid of him but he’s harmless,” she said.

Tate told ABC7 that the police won’t do anything regarding the situation because the bear has yet to pose a danger to the neighborhood’s residents.

“The best advice we’ve gotten thus far is to put up a camera when you see that he’s left… board it up so he can’t get back in.. use a piece and sheet metal and bolt it to the building so he can’t get back in, which is what we’ll try to do over the next couple of days.”

As for now, the bear appears to be living scot-free under the house.

“He’s not paying rent, dagonnit,” Tate said.