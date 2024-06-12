Radio host Charlamagne Tha God criticized black media personalities on Wednesday for defending Hunter Biden following his conviction in a federal gun trial.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Hunter Biden on all three charges in the case brought in September, including providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. Charlamagne said on “The Breakfast Club” that Hunter Biden would have faced harsher treatment if he was black, so black media personalities should not be coming to his defense. (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

WATCH:

Charlamagne Tha God Slams ‘Black Folks In Media’ Defending Hunter Biden After Conviction pic.twitter.com/nCD85RtFL5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2024

“Now, let me ask you a question, I was watching yesterday, and they said that there was no proof that he was actually on drugs,” co-host DJ Envy said. “They said that it was a witness that said he seen him and that was it. It was just more he say, she say. But there was no actual proof. They did a drug test, and it didn’t prove that he was on drugs.”

“I thought he always said he smoked crack,” Charlamagne responded, with Envy saying Hunter Biden denied he was on drugs when buying the gun.

“So you can just get off and on crack when you want to … Man, F that” Charlamagne asked. “Biden is better than a lot of these Negroes because it amazes me the way some black people go out of their way to cape for anything that has to do with President Biden. Hunter Biden gets sentenced, and I see black folks in media: ‘This is wrong, this is some BS. Nobody gets charged with this.’ Negro, please. If you was black and they thought you was on drugs and you did what Hunter Biden did, they would have been put you under the jail.”

Envy continued to claim that there may not be sufficient proof, with Charlamagne telling him to stop defending the president’s son.

“He’s been battling drug addiction for a long, long, long, long, long time,” Charlamagne continued. “I highly doubt that he just was clean the moment he bought these guns. They brought these charges for a reason.”

“Let that white man fight his own battles. That man got a daddy who’s president. If his daddy, who can pardon him if he wanted to, is saying he’s staying out of it, we need to stay out of it too,” he added.

Biden said in a recent interview with ABC News that he would accept the verdict of the trial and that he would rule out a pardon for his son.

Prosecutors obtained messages and material from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, displaying it to the jury as evidence of his drug use around the time he bought the gun in 2018, according to CNN.

