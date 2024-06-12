What A Show! Reds Fan Darts On Field, Does An Incredible Backflip And Then Gets Deflated With A Taser

Boy oh boy, am I glad I tuned into the Reds game (God bless sports betting).

The Great American Ball Park was absolutely bonkers Tuesday night, and this because of video circulating around of a Cincinnati Reds fan darting onto the field during the ninth inning of the team’s loss against the Cleveland Guardians. Originally, he was going up to Cleveland center fielder Tyler Freeman, however, eventually ran off and would later be tased by police officers that were in the GBP.

When the fan was near Freeman, it appears that he said something to the Major Leaguer, then ran off with both of his hands over his head and his index fingers pointing in the direction of the sky.

After removing himself from Freeman and creating some distance between the two, the fan halted in his tracks — seemingly unaware that a cop was right on his tail — and pulled off an absolutely incredible backflip. And to make it even more hilarious, he knocked off the officer’s hat while doing it (LMAO). (RELATED: MLB Insider Buster Olney Gets His Twitter Account Hacked, And This Is Some Grade-A Trollin’)

The cop tried to get a hold of the Johnny Bench jersey-wearer, however, he managed to escape … until he didn’t.

The officer ended up deploying his taser, and after that, it was a wrap as he went down on the ground face-first.

From there, he was removed from the field and arrested.

WATCH:

They don’t call it the Great American Ball Park for nothing!