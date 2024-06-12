Several Deputies Wounded In Shootout With Suspect In Illinois

A shootout in Illinois wounded several deputies Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Three Ogle County Sheriff’s officers sustained gunshot wounds in an encounter at a residence within the Lost Lake gated community in Dixon, Illinois, according to Fox News. The incident unfolded when the deputies responded to a distressing call concerning potential suicidal and homicidal threats made by an individual at the home.

BREAKING: Multiple deputies injured in gunfight with suspect in northwest Illinois town https://t.co/KxrNNzrIeP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2024

The situation escalated as law enforcement officials attempted to establish communication with the individual, initiating hostage negotiations, Fox News reported. Despite making 50 attempts to reach the person via phone, all calls went unanswered. Faced with this communication breakdown, the decision was made to allegedly enter the residence. (RELATED: Officers Injured After Massive Brawl At Light Show)

As soon as the deputies stepped inside, they were reportedly met with gunfire. All three officers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in good condition, as confirmed by police sources, Fox News reported. The suspect involved in the shooting was also struck by return fire and was subsequently taken to the hospital and reported to be in good condition as well.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation, according to Fox News.