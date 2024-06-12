Wild Videos Show Escaped Camels Attack Amusement Park Guests

Videos circulating on social media show two escaped camels running after guests at an Ohio amusement park.

The incident took place Tuesday at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, according to Fox 8. Two camels reportedly escaped from their enclosure at the park’s petting zoo and began running rampant around the surrounding area.

In a video posted to TikTok, one camel appears to charge toward a group of park guests, kicking toward a man in a motorized wheelchair before running around in circles. People can be seen fleeing as the person recording the video exclaims, “Oh shit!”

In another video posted by the same TikTok user, two camels appear prancing around the park. One of the animals appears to get close to a pen as people can be seen climbing into empty enclosure to get away.

A video posted to Reddit shows a closer view of the camel approaching the man in the electric wheelchair.

“Nope, nope, this is not good. This is not good!” the witness recording can be heard saying. “He’s like asserting his dominance or something.”

“Last night, the camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard,” Tony Clark, the communications director for Cedar Point, told Fox 8. “We’re looking into how they made it to the midway.”

No one was injured during the incident, the outlet reported. The camels made it back safely to their enclosure, Clark told WWJ Newsradio. (RELATED: Video Captures Escaped Zebra Running Loose Through South Korean City)

A bear managed to escape its enclosure in February 2023 at the Saint Louis Zoo twice in one month, according to CBS News. The zoo went into a state of lockdown as soon as a staff member discovered one of the bears had broken through its outdoor enclosure, according to the organization.

The bear was reportedly hit with a tranquilizing dart and taken back to it’s enclosure.