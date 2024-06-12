Less Than 30% Of Americans Approve Of Biden’s Handling On Immigration, Poll Finds

Less than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling on immigration, a new survey found.

Only 29% of Americans said they approve of the president’s handling of immigration, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday. Conversely, more than 60% of respondents said they disapproved of his handling of the issue, and among those, 47% said they strongly disapproved.

Immigration was the second “most important” issue, losing out only to inflation but ranking above other topics including jobs and the economy, health care, climate change and taxes, according to the poll. Only 28% percent of respondents said immigration makes the country “better off,” compared to 38% who said it makes the U.S. “worse off.” (RELATED: Feds Arrest Russian Nationals With Suspected ISIS Ties In Major Sting Operation)

The poll, which was conducted between June 9-11 and surveyed a total of 1,595 adult citizens, is the latest indication of voter discontentment as the U.S.-Mexico border crisis rages on. Previous polls have indicated a more hardline shift on immigration policies, showing American voters are increasingly receptive to the idea of mass deportations, a border wall, and detention camps for illegal immigrants awaiting removal.

Border Patrol agents have made nearly seven million encounters with illegal aliens attempting to enter the U.S. between ports of entry during Biden’s presidential tenure, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

The immigration issue has forced Democrat lawmakers in New York City, a deep blue locality, to introduce legislation that would roll back their sanctuary policy protecting criminal illegal immigrants, and prompted a number of GOP-led states to pass laws that enable their state and local police to enforce immigration laws.

