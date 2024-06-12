Gen Z Won’t Stop Yeeting All Over Pride

To borrow the kids’ own term, some teens in Spokane, Washington yeeted their town’s local gay pride crosswalk last week with electric scooters.

It’s not the first time this has happened; it’s not even the first time this has happened in this specific crosswalk. And the hysterical response of those with the tiniest bit of state power is going to ensure the yeeting continues.

If the religious worship of sexual fetishes isn’t dystopian enough, the operators of Spokane’s public-access scooters have made it so they remotely shut down whenever they go over the Holy Rainbow Crosswalk. Three teens got hit with felony charges and face up to 10 years in jail, while the corporate media acts like a medieval pope denouncing blasphemy.

Multiple arrests made after downtown Pride mural is vandalizedhttps://t.co/6TmS7PWJTT pic.twitter.com/0OVhPsUYfW — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) June 6, 2024

There’s really no point stressing the hypocrisy of irreverent teens getting hit with felony charges over some skid marks while mobs of violent, adult protesters get nothing for defacing historic statues and landmarks. The hypocrisy is the point. The regime’s daring you to do it just so they can punish you: cross their holy symbols, and they’ll show you how sacred they really are. By yeeting you, the unruly prole, the regime shores up its own power — or so it thinks.

But in all their stern sanctimony, the regime fails to realize what a laughingstock it’s become. Rebellion is a permanent fixture of youth culture. These local petty tyrants think they’re part of the Resistance against some imagined conservative hegemony, but fail to see they are the establishment. They are the arbitrary authority that youth will naturally rebel against.

It’s no wonder that Gen Z support for gay marriage has dropped precipitously in the past two years. If you tell a kid what he must think without giving him any good reason, don’t be surprised when the kid yeets you in the opposite direction.