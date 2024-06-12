Georgia Tech Trolls Miami In Hilariously Brutal Fashion Using ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

Noooo! We didn’t have to do the Trey like that! (LMAO)

With it being the offseason, people within college football have a lot of free time at their disposal. Down in Atlanta at Georgia Tech University, the folks running the football program’s Twitter account are on their straight-up troll swag. And I admit, this is grade-A stuff, despite it being against my Miami Hurricanes (though we deserve it).

It was recently revealed that the upcoming “EA Sports College Football 25” video game will include a new feature that will give players the option to simulate through the end of a game, rather than having to take multiple knees — like we aren’t lazy enough. (RELATED: Iowa State’s Rocco Becht Uses His Own NIL Money To Give Back To The Kids In A Pretty Cool Way)

Anyways, Georgia Tech decided to chime in on the feature … well, more like take advantage of the reveal to troll the living hell out of Miami for that absolute cringe fumble from the 2023 season.

Check it out:

If you don’t remember what went down in that Georgia Tech-Miami game, here was the scene, as much as it pains me to rehash this whole thing:

Y’all know how much I love a good troll move, so I can’t even hate on Georgia Tech for this, this is magnificent stuff!

Plus, I’ve always had a love for the city of Atlanta (I’m a Braves fan), I’ve always vibed with the swag of Georgia Tech, hell, they were made even cooler when I found out Roman Reigns went there.

So it’s all love, Georgia Tech. It’s all love.