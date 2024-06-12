Goldie Hawn Brands Los Angeles ‘Terrible’ After Repeated Home Invasions

Goldie Hawn is contemplating a move away from Los Angeles after experiencing two disturbing break-ins at her home, she revealed in the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.”

The incidents have left the 78-year-old actress feeling unsafe and questioning her future in the city she has called home for many years. Hawn shared that the first burglary occurred while she and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, were out to dinner, lasting just over two hours.

“It’s just ’cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once. We came back and went in the house,” Hawn told Kelly Ripa on “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.” “I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it. They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean.”

Shaken by the experience, Hawn hoped it was an isolated event, but another incident occurred four months later. This time, she was home alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise upstairs.

“I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn’t there — and I went, ‘What the hell was that?’” she explained. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.” (RELATED: Audrina Patridge Opens Up About Being A Victim Of Infamous Crime Spree In Hollywood)

These experiences have prompted Hawn and Russell to consider relocating to Palm Desert, which Hawn described as a much safer option compared to the increasing crime rates in Los Angeles. Hawn now employs a security guard, especially when alone, to ensure her safety.

“What if we couldn’t live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it’s Palm Desert … It’s so safe,” Hawn added.