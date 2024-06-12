Fox News Legal Analyst Warns Weiss, Garland Could ‘Conjure’ Another ‘Sweetheart Deal’ To Save Biden

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett warned Tuesday how he believes special counsel David Weiss and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland could “conjure” another “sweetheart deal” for Hunter Biden before his next trial to save President Joe Biden from alleged corruption.

Jarrett appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the announcement of Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict Tuesday on all three felony counts concerning the purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018 and his second upcoming trial in California involving tax evasion. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned Jarrett on his thoughts regarding Hunter’s infamous laptop that contains evidence allegedly connecting President Biden as well. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Conviction May Have Just Teed Up Next Major SCOTUS Second Amendment Battle)

“You’re right, the Biden’s are still getting away with their most serious suspected crimes — corrupt foreign influence peddling — thanks to the protection racket run by Joe Biden’s DOJ. So it was so revolting today to watch David Weiss take a victory lap in front of cameras. This is the guy who struck the sleazy deal to let Hunter Biden skate and only when it imploded was Weiss forced kicking and screaming to prosecute it. But he’s still running interference,” Jarrett said.

“He charged Hunter with evading taxes on tens of millions in overseas pay-to-play schemes, but not the enrichment schemes themselves — which are bigger crimes, the selling out of America. Don’t forget it was Weiss who let the statute of limitations expire on many of those crimes while he and the DOJ secretly scuttled the investigation to shield Joe Biden. Weiss, I tell you is not done yet. Don’t be surprised if he and Garland conjure up another sweetheart plea deal for Hunter on the eve of the trial to avoid embarrassing evidence of Joe’s corruption coming to life right before the upcoming election. It’ll happen I think.”

In December 2023, Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal grand jury on nine tax-related charges, which included three felonies. After an appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in January, the president’s son pleaded not guilty to allegedly not paying an estimated $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes that he owed from the tax years of 2016 to 2019 as well allegedly evading the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 after falsely filing returns around February 2020.

Before his trial, Weiss presented the president’s son with a plea deal last summer, however, presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected it due to terms within the agreement that would appear to give Hunter Biden immunity from prosecution for crimes related to his tax charges.