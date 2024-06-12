Harvard Profs Say Aliens Could Be Living On The Moon

Tim Lomas and Brendan Case of Harvard University and Michael P. Myers of Montana Technological University released a new research paper in June claiming that aliens might be living underground on the Moon.

The paper offers a new theory to explain unidentified flying object (UFO) and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) sightings. This “third minority class of hypothesis” attributes sightings not to aliens from outside the solar system (the “extraterrestrial” hypothesis) or to human technology (the “terrestrial” hypothesis), but rather to “intelligent beings concealed in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the moon),” in what the authors call the “ultraterrestrial” or “cryptoterrestrial.”

These intelligent beings may even be “‘walking among us’ (e.g., passing as humans),” the authors add.

Researchers offered four possible explanations for their theory, each one describing different types of aliens and where they might be now.

Conclusion one envisioned an advanced ancient human society (like the maybe-mythical Atlantis) that was destroyed but has lived on in “remnant form,” the study reads. (RELATED: Creepy Video Shows Humanoid-Shaped UFO Floating Over U.S. Park. What Is It?)

As a second possibility, the authors proposed the existence of a “technologically advanced non-human civilization consisting of some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground), perhaps a hominid, or alternatively a species much more distantly related to us (e.g., descendants of unknown intelligent dinosaurs).”

Beings who traveled to earth “from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth,” served as a third potential explanation.

The fourth option was also perhaps the strangest, attributing UFO and UAP phenomena to “[e]ntities which are less like homegrown aliens and more like earthbound angels, relating to the world inhabited by humans in ways that (at least from our present perspective) are less technological than magical, who are known in European languages by names like fairies, elves, nymphs, etc.”

This explanation aligns closely with the work of UFOlogist Jacques Vallee, author of the 1969 book “Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers.”