High School Lacrosse Player Has Absolutely Incredible Moment Just Days After His Father Passes Away

And this is why we love sports!

Just days after his father died suddenly, a Scituate High School lacrosse player scored the game-winning goal that sent his team to the state championship, which takes place this Friday.

Will Robinson passed away after suffering a medical event June 6 while in his Scituate home, according to the 50-year-old’s obituary. He left behind his wife, Erika, as well as his two children, Willy (17) and Mylah (13).

According to Boston 25 News, Robinson’s son, Willy, is a member of the varsity lacrosse team for Scituate as a junior. Just a day after his father died, he racked up five goals in a game against Nashoba to lead Scituate to a Final Four berth in the state tournament. (RELATED: This Is Awesome: Mystery Baseball Leads To 8-Year-Old Phillies Fan Having The Best Day Of His Life)

And if that’s not crazy enough, in the next game Tuesday night against Falmouth, he scored the game-winning goal — and in overtime at that — to punch his team’s ticket to the state championship, according to The Boston Globe.

And the insanity doesn’t stop there … remember how I brought up earlier that Willy has a sister named Mylah?

She also won a lacrosse championship after her father died, per Boston 25 News.

Just an absolutely incredible story that you know God has his hands all over!

WATCH:

Final: Scituate 12, Falmouth 11 (OT) Willy Robinson scores his sixth goal with 3:22 remaining to send the Sailors to the D3 final. Powerful moment as Robinson, who lost his father — a Scituate assistant, Will — five days ago finds a way. What sports are all about. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/i1ZfY9v2A6 — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) June 12, 2024

This story needs to be in one of ESPN’s “There’s No Place Like Sports” commercials, just too perfect.