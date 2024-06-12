Editorial

Jake Paul’s Next Opponent Revealed As Mike Perry Following Mike Tyson Fight Being Postponed: REPORT

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 03: BKFC Middleweight Champion Mike Perry is seen in the VIP seating during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event at the Orange County Convention Center on November 3, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
We’re still having a fight in July … it’s just not the one we wanted.

With the Mike Tyson fight being cancelled, cultural icon Jake Paul booked himself a new opponent: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) star Mike Perry, who also spent some time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a Welterweight. The news was reported by Happy Punch.

The fight will reportedly take place July 20, however, it’s currently unknown where it will happen. It’s also not known what kind of fight it will be. The July 20 date was originally supposed to be the day of the Tyson bout in Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), which would have been Paul‘s 11th match overall in professional boxing — he currently holds a 9-1 record.

The fight between Paul and Tyson was recently postponed because of the latter suffering a flare-up of his ulcer that resulted in hospitalization. It’s been rescheduled to Nov. 15 at the same venue.

I think I speak for everybody when I say … BOOORRRRIIIIINNNNNNGGGGGGG!!!

I mean, damn, compared to a Mike Tyson fight, this is so deflating. And you wanna know how I know for certain?

Because I’m willing to bet a lot of you are asking yourself, “who the hell is Mike Perry?” (RELATED: Massive Brawl Erupts At Press Conference For Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal Fight)

Here’s a good way to introduce him (LMAO):

No way Mike Perry wins this fight with his emotional ass, but like I said: BOOORRRRIIIIINNNNNNGGGGGGG!!!